Tottenham host Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon as Antonio Conte’s side look to continue their unbeaten start.

Spurs rescued a draw in a heated battle against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with Harry Kane’s late equaliser adding to their opening win over Southampton.

Wolves won 2-0 on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in February but are still on the hunt for their first victory of this season. Bruno Lage’s side drew 0-0 at home to Fulham last weekend after opening with a defeat to Leeds.

Goals remain a concern for Lage’s side while Spurs are the Premier League’s joint top scorers along with Manchester City, Arsenal and Brentford. Spurs can also go top with a victory ahead of the rest of the Premier League weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Tottenham vs Wolves?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 20 August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Antonio Conte has confirmed that defender Cristian Romero will be unavailable due to an adductor injury. Romero has been key to Tottenham’s strong defensive record under Conte and Davinson Sanchez wil be his likely replacement the back three. Elsewhere, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison made positive impacts from the bench at Stamford Bridge and the Croatian could be handed his first start at left wing back in place of Ryan Sessegnon on the left.

Wolves have announced their record signing in Matheus Nunes and the midfielder is set to be in Lage’s squad for the first time at Spurs. Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore got their first minutes off the bench in the goalless draw against Fulham and could start here while new signing Goncalo Guedes will be pushing for his first involvement. Raul Jimenez remains out with a knee injury so Hwang Hee-Chan will continue to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolves: Sa: Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Neves; Traore, Podence, Neto; Hwang

Odds

Tottenham: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Wolves: 13/2

Prediction

Tottenham’s front-line will click once again and Spurs should have too much firepower for Wolves, who may need time before they hit their stride. Tottenham 3-0 Wolves