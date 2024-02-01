Armando Broja deal in the balance as quiet transfer deadline day ends

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A relatively quiet transfer deadline day mirrored the January window as a whole, with financial restrictions stopping Premier League clubs splashing the cash too much.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja looked set to join west London rivals Fulham on loan until the end of the season, although that news hadn’t been confirmed by the 11pm deadline, with West Ham duo Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals’ exits to Lyon and Real Betis respectively in a similar situation.

The Independent understands Fulham had agreed to pay their west London rivals £750k as a loan fee and the deal includes a penalty fee of up to £4m if Broja does not play a specified number of games, as Chelsea look to ensure their asset isn’t stuck on the bench. Those negotiations were one of the final hurdles to completing the deal before tonight’s deadline. Chelsea had initially sought £50m for a permanent transfer but could not find a suitor.

Crystal Palace swooped for midfielder Adam Wharton in a reported £22m switch from Blackburn to make the biggest Premier League move of transfer deadline day.

The Eagles – fighting to stay clear of being dragged into a relegation battle – are said to have paid a fee of £18million, which could potentially see a further £4m in add-ons for the talented 19-year-old.

Wharton, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, feels Crystal Palace is the right place for him to further his ambitions.

“The way they have brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me,” Wharton said on the club’s website. “It is a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Adam Wharton feels Crystal Palace can help take his game to the next level (PA Wire)

Burnley, who sit second bottom of the table, completed loan deals for two defenders as Montpellier’s Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon from Rennes signed until the end of the season.

21-year-old centre-back Esteve watched Burnley’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night before completing the formalities of his deal ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.

“I am really happy and ever since I first heard about the move I wanted to move here,” Esteve said. “I have followed the Premier League since being a young child and had only pictured myself ever being here, so I am really excited,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest signed goalkeeper Matz Sels from Strasbourg and striker Enes Unal joined Bournemouth on loan from Getafe, with an obligation to buy.

Sheffield United announced Mason Holgate’s arrival on loan until the end of the season from Everton after ending his spell at Southampton six months early having only made seven appearances.

Mason Holgate headed to Sheffield United (PA Wire)

Chelsea’s 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has joined French club Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Nottingham Forest.

Later on Thursday evening, Forest confirmed Orel Mangala had completed a loan move to Lyon, who have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Villarreal have reached an agreement to take Bertrand Traore for the rest of the campaign after he was allowed to leave Aston Villa.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, though, confirmed that Ivan Toney would not be leaving the club. England striker Toney has been linked with Premier League rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea in the January window.

The 27-year-old has scored 34 goals in 68 top-flight games for the Bees and Frank insisted Toney would stay put after a month of speculation.

“This will be breaking news, OK – but Ivan will stay,” Frank said at his press conference previewing Monday’s clash with Manchester City.

Earlier, top-flight clubs Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle all completed deals to strengthen their squads.

Forest signed 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan from Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, Morgan Rogers swapped Middlesbrough for Villa Park in a reported £8million switch and Newcastle brought in teenage midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City.

Morgan Rogers moved from Middlesbrough to Aston Villa on deadline day (PA Wire)

Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Stuttgart on loan.

Ribeiro’s move to Forest could become permanent, and he told the club’s YouTube channel: “I promise to work every day and to keep going with the work and help the team.”