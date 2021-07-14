(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

With Euro 2020 done and dusted, the focus of the football world turns to the transfer market.

Chelsea are looking into a potential loan deal for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to the Daily Express, which has reported that the France international’s Les Bleus teammate Kurt Zouma could be enlisted to help persuade the former Atletico Madrid player.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are keen to acquire Ruben Neves from Wolves, The Sun has reported. Wolves themselves are bidding farewell to goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who has completed a move to Roma, where fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho has taken over.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are said to be eager to sign Danny Ings from Southampton, but not as a replacement for England captain Harry Kane. Spurs, according to The Telegraph, see Ings as a potential partner for Kane up front next season. Ings, despite injury, enjoyed a solid campaign last term, scoring 12 times and recording four assists in the Premier League.

There could also be confirmation of Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move to Manchester United at any moment, after the 21-year-old underwent a medical yesterday. The Borussia Dortmund winger didn’t get as much game time at Euro 2020 as he would have hoped, but he could be a key part of United’s side next season, with a deal already agreed.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below.