Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea target Antoine Griezmann loan plus Liverpool, Man Utd rumours
All the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip
With Euro 2020 done and dusted, the focus of the football world turns to the transfer market.
Chelsea are looking into a potential loan deal for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to the Daily Express, which has reported that the France international’s Les Bleus teammate Kurt Zouma could be enlisted to help persuade the former Atletico Madrid player.
Elsewhere, Arsenal are keen to acquire Ruben Neves from Wolves, The Sun has reported. Wolves themselves are bidding farewell to goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who has completed a move to Roma, where fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho has taken over.
Meanwhile, Tottenham are said to be eager to sign Danny Ings from Southampton, but not as a replacement for England captain Harry Kane. Spurs, according to The Telegraph, see Ings as a potential partner for Kane up front next season. Ings, despite injury, enjoyed a solid campaign last term, scoring 12 times and recording four assists in the Premier League.
There could also be confirmation of Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move to Manchester United at any moment, after the 21-year-old underwent a medical yesterday. The Borussia Dortmund winger didn’t get as much game time at Euro 2020 as he would have hoped, but he could be a key part of United’s side next season, with a deal already agreed.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below.
Transfer news: Sturridge training with Mallorca
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is to start training with Real Mallorca, the Spanish outfit have announced.
The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Turkey’s Trabzonspor during the 2019-20 season.
A statement on Mallorca’s official website on Tuesday said: “RCD Mallorca has extended an invitation for Daniel Sturridge to participate from tomorrow, July 14, in the training sessions of the club’s first team as part of its preparation process.”
Sturridge had six-and-a-half seasons as a Liverpool player, during which he scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for the club and had a loan spell at West Brom, before moving on to Trabzonspor on a three-year deal in the summer of 2019.
The following March his contract was terminated by mutual consent, shortly before he was given a four-month ban for breaching the Football Association’s gambling regulations.
The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea man has scored eight times in 26 England caps and also played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.
Mallorca will be playing in LaLiga next season after being promoted as second-tier runners-up last term.
Transfer news: Euro 2020 targets
As the build-up to the new season continues following the conclusion of Euro 2020, it will be interesting to see if some of the players who shone at the tournament become new faces in the Premier League.
Here, we look at six players who may be transfer targets for English top-flight clubs.
Six players whose Euro 2020 exploits could make them Premier League targets
Patrik Schik, Manuel Locatelli and Mikkel Damsgaard are along the players that impressed at the tournament.
Spurs want Ings
Tottenham are said to be eager to sign Danny Ings from Southampton, but not as a replacement for England captain Harry Kane. Spurs, according to The Telegraph, see Ings as a potential partner for Kane up front next season. Ings, despite injury, enjoyed a solid campaign last term, scoring 12 times and recording four assists in the Premier League.
Wolves goalkeeper Patricio completes Roma move
Wolves have said farewell to departing goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who has become Jose Mourinho’s first signing at Roma after joining the Italian club on a three-year deal.
Patricio, 33, spent three years at Molineux and was Portugal’s goalkeeper at the Euros.
He is expected to be replaced by another Portuguese keeper, Jose Sa, who is set to join the club from Olympiakos over the next few days.
Welcome!
Welcome to today’s coverage of all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the footballing world.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies