Liverpool are closing in on Porto’s Luis Diaz (AFP via Getty Images)

The January transfer window is approaching its climax and several clubs are making significant moves to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

After Tottenham had a bid rejected for Porto’s Luis Diaz, Liverpool have definitively joined the race to sign the Colombian winger and Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to seal a deal worth around £50m including bonuses for the 25-year-old. The news comes as another major blow to Spurs, who are also set to miss out on long-term target Adama Traore, with the Wolves winger flying to Barcelona on Friday to complete a medical ahead of a loan move to his boyhood club. Towards the bottom of the Premier League, Newcastle are hoping to finalise the headline signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, while Burnley close in on Mislav Orsic and Wout Weghorst.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Dusan Vlahovic has arrived in Turin to complete his medical ahead of the striker’s move to Juventus. Arsenal’s failed pursuit of the Serbian has left the club frantically searching for a new striker before the deadline, with both Alexander Isak and Jonathan David set to remain at their clubs until the summer.

