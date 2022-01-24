Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’ as Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo
Follow all the latest transfer news and updates from the Premier League, Football League and around Europe
In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.
Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, while Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward until the summer.
Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to be busy, having already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, with Eddie Howe desperate for reinforcements to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.
Jesse Lingard is another name to monitor, with the Manchester United star eager to leave on a loan deal to gain first team football, with Ralf Rangnick unable to hand him the role he craves after a successful loan to West Ham last season.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals below.
Spurs open to Dele, Lo Celso exits
Tottenham will be the club to watch over the final week of the transfer window as Antonio Conte seeks reinforcements to bolster their top four bid.
But it’s not just new signings that Conte is pushing for. The Spurs manager has reportedly open to selling Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso before the end of the window, after both players were dropped from the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.
Goal are reporting that Dele and Lo Celso do not have a future at Spurs under Conte, with the Italian telling Sky Sports after Sunday’s match: “I don’t want to comment on single players. There is the club to make the best decision. There is a sporting director and chairman and they take the last decision.”
Eriksen close to Brentford move
Brentford are finalising a deal to bring Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League.
The former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder is expected to undergo a lengthy medical process before putting pen to paper on a six-month deal.
The Denmark international’s heart has been fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 seven months ago.
Sky Sports report that Eriksen will need to be signed off by a club-assigned sports cardiologist before the transfer is allowed to be completed.
Arsenal suffer Vlahovic setback as Juventus make bid for Fiorentina striker
Arsenal have suffered as blow after Juventus made a bid for Dusan Vlahovic.
Mikel Arteta is keen on the Fiorentina striker arriving this month to boost the Gunners’ top four hopes.
But the Old Lady have now bid around €30m plus highly-regarded Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski, report the Times.
Liverpool monitoring Camavinga situation at Real Madrid
Liverpool are tracking Eduardo Camavinga and keeping updated on his situation at Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.
The Reds have been admirers of the 19-year-old for some time but missed out to Los Blancos last summer as the French starlet moved to Spain for €30m.
But with his game time slipping, Liverpool are looking to move should there be any uncertainty regarding his future at the Bernabeu.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies