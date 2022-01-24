ITALIA COPA (AP)

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.

Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, while Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward until the summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to be busy, having already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, with Eddie Howe desperate for reinforcements to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Jesse Lingard is another name to monitor, with the Manchester United star eager to leave on a loan deal to gain first team football, with Ralf Rangnick unable to hand him the role he craves after a successful loan to West Ham last season.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals below.