The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.
Newcastle appear to be closing in on their first signing of the window after reportedly agreeing a fee with Atletico Madrid for England international right-back Kieran Trippier. The former Tottenham full-back, who joined the Spanish club in 2019, has been keen to move back to England ever since coming close to joining Manchester United last summer. The BBC report that Newcastle have had a bid of £12 million, plus add-ons, accepted for the 31-year-old in what would be club’s first signing under their new owners.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have reportedly made their first move for in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport. They say the Gunners have made an opening offer of £58.5m for the 21-year-old, in a deal that would see midfielder Lucas Torreira join the Serie A club on a permanent basis. Arsenal will also listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the window, according to Sky Sports, and it could be that Vlahovic replaces the former captain at the club this January.
Man United’s Van de Beek eyes January move
Donny van de Beek could yet leave Manchester United in January, according to ESPN.
The 24-year-old midfielder was said to have reconsidered his options following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
But the Netherlands international has started just one match under interim boss Ralf Rangnick and reportedly has reservations over promises that he will see more game time over the second half of the season.
Van de Beek could seek a loan move away from Old Trafford, with the midfielder keen to secure regular game time in order to secure a place in Holland’s World Cup squad.
Premier League clubs eye Everton’s Digne
Newcastle have joined Chelsea and West Ham in competing for Everton’s Lucas Digne, it has been reported.
The left-back has fallen out of favour with manager Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park, with the Toffees open to offers of around £30m for the 28-year-old, according to Sky Sports.
Chelsea are looking for cover for Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season, while Newcastle have made strengthening their defence a priority and are close to signing right-back Kieran Trippier.
Sky Sports add that an unnamed fourth Premier League club has also declared an interest, while Napoli have had an offer to take the Frenchman on loan with an option to buy turned down.
Arsenal make opening bid for Vlahovic
Arsenal have made a bid for in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Gunners reportedly tabled an opening offer of €70m (£58.5) for the 21-year-old, who is also being tracked by Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.
Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in 19 appearances in Serie A this season to attract the interest of Europe’s top clubs, and with Arsenal ready to part ways for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Serbia international has emerged as the leading option on the Gunners’ shortlist.
It has been reported that Arsenal have also considered Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but are pushing to sign Vlahovic this month.
Arsenal ready to listen to offers for Aubameyang
Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, according to Sky Sports.
The 32-year-old was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta last month following his latest disciplinary breach.
The striker is now at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon and with Arsenal lining up a list of possible replacements, they are hoping to receive a suitable offer for Aubameyang this month.
Aubameyang still has a year and a half on his £300,000 a week deal, however, which could put off interest from clubs.
Newcastle close in on Trippier deal
Kieran Trippier has also agreed personal terms with Newcastle as the club close in on confirming his transfer from Atletico Madrid.
A fee of £12 million, plus add-ons, has been agreed for the right-back and a medical is expected to take place in the coming hours, say The Guardian.
Atletico did not want to sell Trippier, who was part of their title winning team of last season, but they accepted that the 31-year-old was set on a move back to England.
The LaLiga side have already started looking at possible replacements for the England international.
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday's transfer window live blog.
Gunners eye Lamptey
Mikel Arteta could look to Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey as he continues to reshape Arsenal’s squad.
The 21-year-old former Chelsea man has impressed since leaving Stamford Bridge for the south coast and has apparently now caught the eye of Arteta.
The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in that position in the summer but could be keen on more depth with Lamptey perhaps seen as a more attack-minded option on the right side of defence.
Arsenal did business with Brighton for England international Ben White in the summer.
Chelsea search for left-back
Chelsea could be in the market for a new left-back in January with the news that England international Ben Chilwell is likely out for the rest of the season.
Marcos Alonso is next man up but AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is the latest to be linked if the Blues do look to the transfer market.
The Serie A giants are reticent to lose the Frenchman, however, according to Tuttosport, which could see Chelsea look elsewhere.
Everton’s Lucas Digne is another target.
The Frenchman has been in and out of the side at Goodison Park this season under boss Rafa Benitez.
Tottenham track Franck Kessie
Tottenham are apparently leading the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
New boss Antonio Conte is keen to put his own stamp on the Spurs squad with the Ivorian midfielder apparently a top target.
The Express report that Spurs have held talks with the 25-year-old’s camp with his contract in Italy set to expire in the summer.
Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked.
Bernardo Silva content at Man City despite pushing for move last summer
Bernardo Silva is in no rush to leave Manchester City.
The Portuguese international was keen to leave the Premier League champions in the summer with Barcelona one of a number of clubs said to be interested.
But having regained his place in the side with a sparkling run of form he says he’s very happy where he is.
"I think that at the moment the English teams are the strongest in the world," he said. "Therefore it is always good to be where the best football is played."
