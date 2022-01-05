Close Dembélé trains with the rest of the squad

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.

Newcastle appear to be closing in on their first signing of the window after reportedly agreeing a fee with Atletico Madrid for England international right-back Kieran Trippier. The former Tottenham full-back, who joined the Spanish club in 2019, has been keen to move back to England ever since coming close to joining Manchester United last summer. The BBC report that Newcastle have had a bid of £12 million, plus add-ons, accepted for the 31-year-old in what would be club’s first signing under their new owners.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have reportedly made their first move for in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport. They say the Gunners have made an opening offer of £58.5m for the 21-year-old, in a deal that would see midfielder Lucas Torreira join the Serie A club on a permanent basis. Arsenal will also listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the window, according to Sky Sports, and it could be that Vlahovic replaces the former captain at the club this January.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe: