Pep Guardiola gives short response to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Man City comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s claim that trophies “mean more” at Liverpool after the Reds vice-captain stoked up the rivalry between the teams ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Liverpool and City’s rivalry has defined the Premier League in the era of Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola and the sides are going for the title once again this season.

City have won five Premier Leagues under Guardiola to Liverpool’s one under Klopp, but Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo this week: “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs financially.”

Alexander-Arnold’s claim provoked a response from City striker Erling Haaland, who reminded the England international that he won the treble in his first season while Liverpool have not, but Guardiola was tight-lipped when asked about the comments.

The City manager said: “I wish him a speedy recovery and come back to the pitch as soon as possible.”

Alexander-Arnold scored a late equaliser when Liverpool drew 1-1 at the Etihad earlier this season but will miss Sunday’s fixture at Anfield due to a knee injury.

When Guardiola was pushed further later in his press conference, he replied: "I would answer but, why? Honestly. It is what it is."

Guardiola will face Klopp for potentially the final time on Sunday, with the German announcing his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Guardiola has called Klopp “the best rival I’ve ever had in my life” and he was full of praise for the Liverpool manager.

City have only won at Anfield once under Guardiola, and that was without fans during the Covid-19 season.

Liverpool have been pipped by Manchester City twice on the final day of the season, in 2019 and 2022, and they lead Guardiola side by a point in this year’s title race.