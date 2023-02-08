‘Beautiful person’: Goalkeeper dies in Turkey earthquake collapse

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, a Turkish goalkeeper, has died after Monday’s earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.

The 28-year-old, who had played six times for the Turkish second division club since joining in 2021, had been missing since two major seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The club confirmed his passing on social media on Tuesday, describing Turkaslan as a “beautiful person”.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter.

“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”

The official death count is now close to 9,000, with rescuers warning that time is running out for survivors to be found.

A 7.8 magnitude event struck the region in the early hours of Monday morning, before a subsequent 7.5 magnitude tremor was recorded.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu was found alive and is receiving medical attention in hospital.

Yannick Bolasie, formerly of Crystal Palace and Everton, is now based in the Turkish second tier with Cakyur Rizespor, a who faced Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday.

“RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan,” Bolasie tweeted in tribute to the goalkeeper. “One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they’re gone.

“My condolences to all his family and team-mates at Yeni Malatyaspor. Devastating to hear and wish we can all continue to help everyone in need.”