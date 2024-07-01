Uefa hands out over €1m of fines after fights and fireworks at Euro 2024

Support truly

Uefa has hit nations at Euro 2024 with a total of 1,270,000 euros worth of fines for offences committed by either the host nation or supporters.

England have been charged relatively little, just 12,500 euros for disturbances during the national anthems and throwing of objects.

Croatia on the other hand have been handed a total of 220,875 euros worth of fines, including more than 119,000 euros for the throwing of fireworks.

Teams were fined across the tournament for a variety of reasons, including throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, invasion of a field, improper conduct of the team, crowd disturbances and transmitting a message unfair for a sports event.

England were one of just two nations fined by the governing body for disturbance during the national anthems, while it was only Ukraine hit with one for use of a laser pointer.

The charges released only relate to the group stages, so it remains to be seen how much nations will be hit with across the entire tournament.

Only two nations present at Euro 2024, France and Slovakia were not subject to any fines from the group stages by the governing body for the behaviour of their fans.

Those fined the most hailed from the Balkan states, where as well as Croatia’s high total, Albania were handed 171,375 euros, and Serbia 166,625 euros.

As the host nation, Germany’s footballing governing body will have to pay 15,000 euros for “protection of the playing area”, or failing to.

The most obvious cause of disturbance was in a group game match between Turkey and Georgia where fighting broke out in the stands at the stadium in Dortmund between the two groups of supporters.

Around 40 fans were involved in scuffles, while around 150 people were involved in a brawl in central Gelsenkirchen before England’s opening game against Serbia.

Eight England fans were also arrested in Frankfurt where Gareth Southgate’s side drew 1-1 with Denmark in the group stages.