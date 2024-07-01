UEFA investigating Jude Bellingham over possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.

UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring a stoppage-time equalizing goal before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024