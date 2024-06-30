Independent TV
Euro 2024: Harry Kane describes Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia as ‘best in England’s history’
Harry Kane described Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia as the “best in England’s history”.
Gareth Southgate’s underfire team came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the last 16 of the competition on Sunday (30 June).
Bellingham scored for the Three Lions with a spectacular overhead kick.
Speaking to ITV after the match, Kane said: “Jude does what Jude does, it was an unbelievable goal and it kept our tournament alive.
“I think it’s one of the best (goals) in our country’s history. What a player he is. He works so hard for the team.”
