Harry Kane described Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia as the “best in England’s history”.

Gareth Southgate’s underfire team came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the last 16 of the competition on Sunday (30 June).

Bellingham scored for the Three Lions with a spectacular overhead kick.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Kane said: “Jude does what Jude does, it was an unbelievable goal and it kept our tournament alive.

“I think it’s one of the best (goals) in our country’s history. What a player he is. He works so hard for the team.”