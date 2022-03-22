Uefa hoping to tear up Russian broadcast deal for international matches
England’s friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast are two of a number of games set to be screened in the country
Uefa is looking to tear up its contract with a Russian broadcaster for national team matches later this week, including England’s friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.
It is understood that at this stage Match TV holds the rights but that Uefa is examining the deal to avoid matches being screened in Russia, which launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last month.
Uefa has centralised the broadcast rights for all 55 member associations for competitive and friendly matches, so the Football Association has no say on whether the England matches are televised in Russia or not.
Similarly, its deal with IMG for FA Cup rights meant the FA was powerless to stop Match TV broadcasting the quarter-finals live last weekend.
The FA is understood to be in ongoing talks with IMG over the FA Cup deal to avoid a repeat when the semi-finals take place next month.
The Premier League suspended its deal in Russia with Rambler on 8 March. The EFL withdrew access to its iFollow and other club streaming services in Russia on the same day.
The Russian national team and club sides remain suspended from Fifa and Uefa competitions, including the World Cup play-offs, after bids to stay the suspensions were rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies