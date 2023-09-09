✕ Close Kane's German advantage as England face Ukraine in EURO qualifiers

England are taking on Ukraine in Poland tonight as qualifying for Euro 2024 continues with a meeting at the Tarczynski Arena between the top two sides in Group C.

Gareth Southgate’s side already have four wins from four games on the board and sit atop Group C, and victory here over second-placed Ukraine would almost guarantee qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. This is England’s only competitive match of the September international break, with a friendly against Scotland to come next week.

Ukraine are having to stage the fixture in the Polish city of Wroclaw due to the ongoing war at home following Russia’s invasion of the country. They are in a tussle with European champions Italy to take the group’s second automatic qualification spot. Ukraine come into the game with six points from three games, while Italy – who take on North Macedonia later tonight – have three points from two fixtures so far.

Follow all the latest from Ukraine vs England below.