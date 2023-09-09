Ukraine vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier
Follow all the action as the top two in Group C go head to head in Wroclaw, Poland
England are taking on Ukraine in Poland tonight as qualifying for Euro 2024 continues with a meeting at the Tarczynski Arena between the top two sides in Group C.
Gareth Southgate’s side already have four wins from four games on the board and sit atop Group C, and victory here over second-placed Ukraine would almost guarantee qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. This is England’s only competitive match of the September international break, with a friendly against Scotland to come next week.
Ukraine are having to stage the fixture in the Polish city of Wroclaw due to the ongoing war at home following Russia’s invasion of the country. They are in a tussle with European champions Italy to take the group’s second automatic qualification spot. Ukraine come into the game with six points from three games, while Italy – who take on North Macedonia later tonight – have three points from two fixtures so far.
Follow all the latest from Ukraine vs England below.
What is the England team news?
England have a few notable absentees during this international break, with John Stones and Luke Shaw two usual starters who miss out through injury.
New Chelsea captain Reece James is also injured, as is former teammate and Manchester United summer signing Mason Mount. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was listed as a midfielder in the squad list, pulled out earlier this week, as did Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.
Gareth Southgate will still be expecting a positive result in Poland despite some being missing, with Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane having adapted especially well to their moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.
How to watch Ukraine vs England
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 9 September at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland (6pm local time).
It will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK, with coverage starting at 4pm. It will also be available to stream on All 4.
Ukraine vs England
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier which sees England playing Ukraine at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.
The Ukrainian national team has been playing home games in Poland since Russia’s invasion began in early 2022, and this match is the return fixture of the match at Wembley in March.
England won that game 2-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, and will be hoping for a similar result today knowing that a win will all but guarantee qualification for next summer’s tournament in Germany.
Ukraine vs England LIVE
Follow all the action from England’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Ukraine.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies