Ukraine ask Fifa to postpone World Cup play-off against Scotland

Ukraine have asked Fifa to postpone their upcoming World Cup play-off against Scotland, it has been confirmed.

The Ukrainian Football Association has submitted a formal request for the 24 March match to be called off, as well as any later match against either Wales or Austria that would see the winner progress to the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Domestic football in Ukraine has been suspended since Russia’s invasion of the country on 24 February. The majority of the Ukraine men’s squad play their football in the domestic top-flight, with many of those players displaced by the crisis.

The World Cup draw is scheduled to take place in Doha on 1 April but the tournament does not take place until later in the year.

“Fifa can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” football’s governing body said in a statement.

“Fifa remains in regular contact with Uefa and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution.

“Fifa expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine. A further update will be provided in due course.”

The Ukrainian Football Association said in a statement earlier this week that it remains in dialogue with Fifa and Uefa over their upcoming men’s World Cup play-offs, as well as the Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

A postponement of the play-off could also have implications for the semi-final between Wales and Austria.

Earlier this week Scottish FA president Rod Petrie wrote to the Ukraine Football Association “to send a message of support, friendship and unity” following Russia’s invasion.

“Football is inconsequential amid conflict but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days,” the SFA said.

Russia’s national teams and clubs have been banned from international competition by FIFA and UEFA, although the Russian Football Union announced on Thursday it would appeal against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Russia had also been due to complete in the World Cup play-offs but prior to the ban several nations, including Scotland, had said they would refuse to play against the country at any level until further notice.