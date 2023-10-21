Union Berlin vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Union Berlin face Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 0, VfB Stuttgart 3.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 0, VfB Stuttgart 3.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Attempt missed. Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross following a corner.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 0, VfB Stuttgart 3. Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Attempt blocked. Robin Gosens (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Attempt saved. Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Hand ball by Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart).
Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
Foul by Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart).
