Liveupdated1697901964

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadion An der Alten Försterei

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Stadion An der Alten Försterei
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Union Berlin face Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697901904

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 0, VfB Stuttgart 3.

21 October 2023 16:25
1697901896

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 0, VfB Stuttgart 3.

21 October 2023 16:24
1697901862

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Attempt missed. Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross following a corner.

21 October 2023 16:24
1697901821

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

21 October 2023 16:23
1697901694

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.

21 October 2023 16:21
1697901448

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 0, VfB Stuttgart 3. Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box.

21 October 2023 16:17
1697901326

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Attempt blocked. Robin Gosens (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

21 October 2023 16:15
1697901325

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Attempt saved. Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved.

21 October 2023 16:15
1697901298

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Hand ball by Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart).

21 October 2023 16:14
1697901225

Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

Foul by Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart).

21 October 2023 16:13

