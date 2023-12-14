Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With top spot secure, Liverpool play their final Europa League group fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will qualify directly into the last 16 of the second-tier continental competition regardless of their result in Belgium, but will want to maintain momentum with a winning finish after moving to the top of the Premier League last weekend.

Their Belgian opponents still have an outside chance of progressing to the knockout round play-offs, but are reliant on Toulouse taking no points from their trip to bottom-placed LASK and overturning a goal difference disadvantage.

The visitors have been in good form, though — they are top of their domestic league and haven’t lost in more than a month.

When is Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool?

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday 14 December at Lotto Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp is likely to rest most of his first-choice squad with little at stake for the travelling side. Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have all been left at home having been given a rest, while Joel Matip, Thiago and Andy Robertson are among Liverpool’s long-term absentees.

Union SG will be without Charles Vanhoutte, with the midfielder suspended after receiving three yellow cards in the competition this season. Otherwise, Alexander Blessin can select from a relatively healthy squad.

Predicted line-ups

Union SG XI: Moris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida; Castro-Montes, Amani, Rasmussen, Puertas, Lapoussin; Amoura, Nilsson.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Chambers; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Doak, Gakpo, Gordon.

Odds

Union SG win 5/4

Draw 17/6

Liverpool win 2/1

Prediction

A rotated Liverpool side secure a draw. Union SG 2-2 Liverpool.