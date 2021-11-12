Argentina will attempt to take another big step toward qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they head to Uruguay on Friday.

Only a month or so ago the two nations met and Lionel Messi helped his country to a convincing 3-0 win, with Argentina now sitting in second place in the Conmebol qualifying group, nine points ahead of their fifth-placed opponents.

With the top four going through to the finals automatically and fifth only good enough for a play-off place, there’s work to do for Luis Suarez and his team to make sure they’re involved next year.

The Albiceleste are still unbeaten in qualifying, but Uruguay have themselves only lost once at home.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 11pm GMT on Friday 12 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the game on the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the state of play in qualifying?

Heading into the matches across Thursday and Friday, Brazil are top with 10 wins from 11, six points clear of Argentina. Eight and nine points further back, Ecuador and Colombia are in the other automatic qualification spots ahead of the 13th round of games - South American nations will play 18 all told. Uruguay are fifth, which is a play-off spot, but they are only behind Colombia on goal difference.

Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay are all within a point of each other outside the top five, with Peru one place further back and Venezuela last in the Conmebol qualifying group.

Predicted line-ups

URU - Muslera, Nandez, Araujo, Godin, Piquerez, Bentancur, Vecino, Torreira, Pereiro, B Rodriguez, Suarez

ARG - E Martinez, Molina, Otamendi, Pezzella, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Di Maria, Messi, Lo Celso, L Martinez

Odds

Uruguay 9/4

Draw 2/1

Argentina 13/10

Prediction

The motivation is certainly there for the home side to pick up the points, as they are still in the hunt for automatic qualification - but they were well short of the required quality in the reverse fixture and a draw might be the best they can hope for. Uruguay 1-1 Argentina.