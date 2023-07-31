Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The United States continue their bid for a third Women’s World Cup in a row - but they cannot afford to lose to Portugal or they will be eliminated in the group stages.

The defending champions opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Vietnam but were held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands, in what was a rematch of their 2019 World Cup final.

The USA are still in a strong position to qualify from Group E and will advance to the knockout stages if a win or draw against Portugal, who are making their first appearance at the World Cup.

Victory would not guarantee the USA top spot - they must still finish ahead of the Netherlands on goal difference, should the Dutch defeat Vietnam in their final fixture. Here’s everything you need to know

Who are the United States playing at the World Cup?

The defending champion USA were drawn alongside Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam in Group E. They opened their title defence with a 3-0 win against Vietnam, with Sophia Smith scoring twice, before Lindsey Horan’s second-half equaliser rescued a point against the Netherlands after they trailed at the break. There is still work to do in their final fixture against Portugal, although a win or draw would confirm a spot in the knockout stages.

When are the USA’s group matches? (All times ET)

22 July - USA 3-0 Vietnam

27 July - USA 1-1 Netherlands

1 August - USA vs Portugal (3am ET)

What is the USA’s potential path to the final? (All times ET)

If the USA win Group E

5 August - Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group G (22:00, Sydney)

10 August - Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 51 (21:00, Wellington)

15 August - Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2 (04:00, Auckland)

20 August: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (07:00, Sydney)

If the USA finish runner-up in Group E

6 August: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group E (05:00, Melbourne)

11 August: Winner Match 50 vs Winner Match 52 (03:30, Auckland)

15 August: SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2 (04:00, Auckland)

20 August: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (07:00, Sydney)

Group E standings

1. USA - 4 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Netherlands - 4 points (+1)

3. Portugal - 3 points (+1)

4. Vietnam (E) - 0 points (-5)

Results and fixtures

USA 3-0 Vietnam

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

USA 1-1 Netherlands

Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Vietnam vs Netherlands (8am BST)

Portugal vs USA (8am BST)

How does each team qualify?

United States

- The USA will qualify for the last-16 as long as they do not lose to Portugal. They will finish top of Group E if Netherlands draw or lose, or if they win by a greater margin than the Dutch.

Netherlands

- The Netherlands will qualify with a win or draw against Vietnam. The Netherlands could still qualify with a defeat, as long as they had a better goal difference than the USA.

Portugal

- Portugal will reach the last-16 if they beat the USA but will be out if they lose. If Portugal draw, they would require the Netherlands to lose Vietnam by at least two goals.

Vietnam

- Cannot qualify for the knockout stages.