The Champions League continues on Tuesday with Villarreal and Juventus meeting in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

After a poor start to the season, matters have drastically improved for the Italian side, with Max Allegri finally seeming to find the right balance in the team lately - they have lost just once since the end of November and have climbed into the top four in Serie A.

A return to this competition seems rather more difficult for the Yellow Submarine, however, with Unai Emery’s team down in sixth, only three points off Barcelona but with an away record which makes it difficult to see them keeping pace.

They had only won once on the road in LaLiga prior to their last two trips away - having won them both, they’ll be hoping it means a turn in fortunes but will still be aware of the difficulty they’ll face getting a result in the second leg, making this game all-important.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

The fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport. This match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, while subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Villarreal are without key forward Gerard Moreno and midfielder Francis Coquelin, while on-loan Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt. Yeremy Pino is back from suspension but Etienne Capoue could miss out.

Juventus are missing long-term injury absentee Federico Chiesa, while Paulo Dybala faces a fight to be fit on time. There are also issues in defence with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both injured and Daniele Rugani a doubt. Lucas Pellegrini might also miss out.

Predicted line-ups

VIL - Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Pino, Trigueros, Parejo, A Moreno, Danjuma, Dia

JUV - Szczesny, Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Vlahovic

Odds

Villarreal 20/13

Draw 9/4

Juventus 11/5

Prediction

Villarreal need a result at home as their away form is rocky at best - but Juve’s current form makes it likely they’ll manage to secure a draw. Villarreal 1-1 Juventus.