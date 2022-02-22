Is Villarreal vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
All you need to know ahead of tonight’s game
Juventus head to Spain to face Villarreal in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, one of the fairly open ties at this stage of the competition.
Max Allegri has steered his team to a seven-match unbeaten run recently and back into the top four in Serie A, buoyed by the January arrival of Dusan Vlahovic - he scored on his debut, but hasn’t added to his tally since then.
For Villarreal, the hero this season has been summer arrival Arnaut Danjuma; a weekend hat-trick at Granada takes his tally to 12 in all competitions.
The Dutch international will be key to their hopes of breaching a Juve defence which is without several experienced names, setting the game up nicely for an open fixture here before the return in Turin.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.
When is the match?
The fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.
Where can I watch?
All Champions League matches are on BT Sport. This match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, while subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Villarreal are without key forward Gerard Moreno and midfielder Francis Coquelin, while on-loan Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt. Yeremy Pino is back from suspension but Etienne Capoue could miss out.
Juventus are missing long-term injury absentee Federico Chiesa, while Paulo Dybala faces a fight to be fit on time. There are also issues in defence with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both injured and Daniele Rugani a doubt. Lucas Pellegrini might also miss out.
Predicted line-ups
VIL - Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Pino, Trigueros, Parejo, A Moreno, Danjuma, Dia
JUV - Szczesny, Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Vlahovic
Odds
Villarreal 20/13
Draw 9/4
Juventus 11/5
Prediction
Villarreal need a result at home as their away form is rocky at best - but Juve’s current form makes it likely they’ll manage to secure a draw. Villarreal 1-1 Juventus.
