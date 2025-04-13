Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk has hinted that confirmation of a Liverpool contract extension could be imminent after netting a dramatic winner against West Ham on Sunday.

The Liverpool captain made up for an earlier blunder to head past Alphonse Areola in the 89th minute, putting the Reds just two wins away from the Premier League title.

As things stand, Van Dijk will not be a Liverpool player beyond this season, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

However, the Dutchman has reiterated his love for the club and after revealing progress had been made over a new deal last week, he has hinted that an official resolution could come in the coming days.

"I can tell you that I am very proud to captain my 100th game for Liverpool and it was an emotional day because of the Hillsborough anniversary,” he told Sky Sports. “That was the main focus - to get three points and get a step closer to all of our dreams. Not just us as players or staff, but everyone connected to Liverpool FC.

"Everyone knows how much I love this club so let's see what next week will look like."

Van Dijk appears on the verge of following suit of Mohamed Salah by extending his stay at Anfield, with the Egyptian talisman penning a two-year deal last week.

Now out of the contract spotlight himself, Salah hopes his skipper will put pen to paper before the end of the campaign.

Virgil van Dijk was the eventual hero against West Ham ( Getty Images )

"I'm glad that we managed to do it before the end of the season and hopefully Virgil soon will be nice,” he said.

“He can do whatever he wants but I would love to see him here again next year."

Salah provided a wonderful assist to mark his extension, setting up Luis Diaz to break the deadlock against West Ham.

However, after a subpar second half, the Hammers thought they had nicked a point when Andy Robertson knocked into his own net, a blunder caused by miscommunication with Van Dijk.

However, the Reds captain came up trumps a minute from time to head in from an Alexis Mac Allister corner, putting Arne Slot’s side on the brink of a 20th league title.