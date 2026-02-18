Virgil van Dijk backs Dominik Szoboszlai to make ‘next step’ towards inheriting Liverpool captaincy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk believes midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has all the qualities to one day succeed him as Liverpool captain having led by example this season.

Szoboszlai has been the team's most consistent performer in a so-far underwhelming campaign of ups and downs despite being asked to play a number of different roles, most significantly standing in at right-back.

The 25-year-old, hailed by Mohamed Salah last weekend as "one of the best players in the world right now", reached 10 goals for the season against Brighton and has already surpassed his best return for the club.

He is closing in on his career-best 12 he scored for RB Salzburg in 2019-20 but it is not just goals which have seen him stand out this season as he has been the driving force of the side.

Andy Robertson, 32 next month, is currently vice-captain but is out of contract in the summer and his future remains in doubt.

And while insisting that it’s “all on the manager” when asking whether Szoboszlai could potentially inherit the Liverpool armband, Van Dijk said: "Obviously he has been very good. Also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team.

"It starts by leading by example and that's something he has done so far this season.

"But also everything around it; there is still progress to be made and that's a good thing in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool."

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s standout performer this term ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Talks are continuing over a new contract for the midfielder, who is still on the original deal he signed after his £60million move in the summer of 2023 and has already been linked to Real Madrid.

However, his agent Matyas Esterhazy said this week they were "not looking outside or elsewhere".

Liverpool are still awaiting a final diagnosis on the foot injury sustained by Wataru Endo, another midfielder who was asked to play at right-back due to ongoing issues.

The Japan international has been a fringe player this season - making just 12 appearances, most as a substitute - but Van Dijk insisted that should not see his influence within the squad under-estimated.

open image in gallery Wataru Endo suffered a serious foot injury against Sunderland ( AFP via Getty Images )

"It's not great, he is such an important and respected member of the team, he's one of the leaders and he always leads by example as well," added the Dutchman.

"On the pitch he gives everything. It's a big blow but we have to deal with it and we will. Hopefully it's not going to take too long but it looks like it will be a while.

"But we are here for him, we are going to be together with him all the way and support him with everything he needs."