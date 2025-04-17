Virgil van Dijk explains decision to stay with Liverpool: ‘It was always the plan’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk has said that he feels like an “adopted Scouser” after agreeing a new deal with Liverpool that will keep him at the club for at least two more seasons.

The club captain has followed Mohamed Salah in renewing terms ahead of the expiry of his contract at Anfield in a significant boost for Arne Slot’s side.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool for a then-world record fee for a defender in 2018, had been in negotiations over a renewal, and has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

Having again been a key performer to leave Liverpool on the cusp of securing the Premier League title, the Dutch defender insisted that he always intended to extend his time on Merseyside.

“It was always Liverpool,” Van Dijk stressed after his new deal was confirmed. “That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.

“I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

open image in gallery Virgil van Dijk (left) has followed Mohamed Salah in agreeing a new deal ( Getty Images )

Salah’s fresh contract was confirmed last week after months of speculation over the Egyptian’s future, though 33-year-old centre-half Van Dijk always appeared likely to stay.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the third member of a key trio all coming to the end of their contracts, but the England international appears bound for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Liverpool top the table by 13 points from Arsenal with six matches remaining. They could win the title as soon as this weekend.