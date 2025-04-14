Virgil Van Dijk outlines what Liverpool need to retain challenge for titles in upcoming years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool need a “big summer” in the transfer market to position them to win silverware in the next few seasons.

Liverpool only need two victories to win the Premier League title and could become champions as soon as Sunday but captain Van Dijk is looking to the future.

The defender has dropped a hint that he will follow Mohamed Salah in signing a new contract and has underlined that he wants to stay by saying it is “obvious” how much he loves Liverpool and that the club is “part of me”.

And now he believes they need to be busy in the summer after only buying one player who is part of Arne Slot’s squad, Federico Chiesa, last year. Liverpool are likely to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold when his contract expires, with the right-back a target for Real Madrid, and Van Dijk feels that, behind the scenes, director of football Richard Hughes and owners Fenway Sports Group will look to do to business.

He said: “I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years. Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board as a Liverpool-connected fan to do the right job.”

Van Dijk’s own contract ends this summer but he has been in talks with Liverpool for months and said last week that progress had been made. But there has long been the expectation he would remain at Anfield and the defender, a £75m signing from Southampton, said why Liverpool means so much to him.

“I think it's the whole combination,” he added. “I joined the club in 2017 for many reasons. Reasons like how much it means to all the Scousers, to all the fans around the whole world to be connected to Liverpool. Being successful with Liverpool; the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool that is just part of me.

open image in gallery Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring against West Ham ( EPA )

“That's why I'm always proud when I wear that shirt, go out there and try to be the best version of myself in terms of the football player that I am. We are two wins, six points away from glory. I know what it means to the club and I know what it will bring us if it happens. Most of the players don't so when it happens, it will be beautiful but we still have a job to do.

“But going back to the fact that I love the club, that's pretty obvious. I think you can see that in the way I speak about the club, the way I work for the club in terms of what I do on the pitch on and off the pitch, and that will always be the same.”

Salah, who could have left on a free transfer, signed a new two-year deal on Friday. The Egyptian has scored 32 goals and got 23 assists this season and Van Dijk believes he can carry on excelling.

open image in gallery Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates his winner against West Ham ( EPA )

“You can't put it in words how consistent he is,” he said. “Obviously his numbers, but the work rate he's put in over those last eight years at the club is incredible and he can still show it for another few years.”

Van Dijk scored a late winner against West Ham on Sunday but only after being involved in the mix-up that led to Andy Robertson scoring an own goal.

“It's unfortunately part of the game,” he said. “Very, very unlucky. I think if you play the game of football, these moments are split second. and in the end, we don't get punished for it, so that's a good thing.”