Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema to undergo surgery after confirming ruptured ACL injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema is a doubt for next summer’s Women’s World Cup and may not play again this season after confirming she has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament.

Miedema was stretchered off the pitch after going down injured during Arsenal’s defeat to Wolfsburg in the Champions League last week and the Gunners have said the Netherlands international will be out for “an extended period of time”.

Miedema, who will undergo surgery in the coming days, has suffered the same injury as her Arsenal team-mate and partner Beth Mead, who also ruptured her ACL last month.

Mead is also expected to be out for a lengthy spell and Miedema’s injury comes as a devastating blow to Arsenal’s title chances in the Women’s Super League. The Gunners are three points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand.

Miedema posted on Twitter: “Absolutely gutted to share I’ve ruptured my ACL In our last game against Lyon. It was one of those moments where I knew straight away. SO many things going through your head: I won’t be able to help my team anymore this season, no World Cup, surgery and rehab for a long time.

Recommended England star Beth Mead suffers ruptured ACL in potential World Cup blow

“I won’t be telling you I’ll come back stronger or that I’m looking forward to spending my next however many months in the gym. It will be tough with plenty of difficult days (plenty of crying, which we’ve had a lot of already), but sadly enough it’s part of football.

“I’m lucky enough to have amazing teammates, friends and family around me and Beth, who can guide me through everything that’s coming while only being a couple of weeks ahead of me.”

Miedema, who had recently returned to action after being given time off by Arsenal to recharge, was part of the Netherlands side that reached the World Cup final in 2019 and was set to play a major part in their campaign in Australia and New Zealand next summer. The Netherlands play their opening game of the tournament on 23 July.

Arsenal said in a statement: “We can confirm that Vivianne Miedema suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during our Champions League match against Lyon at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

“Viv will undergo surgery in the coming days and will unfortunately be ruled out for an extended period of time. A more detailed timescale will be established once the operation is complete.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Viv well in her recovery and will be providing her with all the support she needs to return to action as soon as possible.”