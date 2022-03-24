Wales and Austria are just two games away from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The two sides meet in the single-legged play-off semi-final, and will aim to set up a meeting with either Scotland or Ukraine.

That fixture has been understandably postponed until June after the Russian invasion of their neighbours to the west, so the winner of this encounter will have to wait to find out their play-off final opponents.

Wales have only qualified for one World Cup previously - the 1958 tournament in Sweden.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

Wales vs Austria is due to kick-off at 7.45pm GMT at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 24 March.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Wales are hopeful that Gareth Bale will be able to play some part despite missing El Clasico on Sunday, with reports in Spain suggesting that the Real Madrid forward had missed the game against Barcelona with back pain. Bale trained with the rest of Rob Page’s squad on Tuesday but has played extremely little football this season.

Aaron Ramsey is another short of consistent match-time but scored his first Rangers goal against Dundee at the weekend. First-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward missed out on the squad due to injury, while strikers Kieffer Moore and Tyler Roberts are also unavailable to Page.

Franco Foda, Austria’s manager, has been forced to make four alterations to a squad originally named last week. Christopher Trimmel, Philipp Lienhart, Florian Grillitsch and Dejan Ljubicic are all out; Kevin Danso, Stefan Ilsanker, Alessandro Schöpf and Andreas Weimann earn call-ups. Weimann, now plying his trade across the Severn Estuary from Cardiff at Bristol City, would make a first Austria appearance for seven years if he features.

National skipper Julian Baumgartlinger has not been deemed ready to return to the squad after a long injury lay-off.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, N.Williams; Wilson, Johnson, Bale

Austria XI: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Ilsanker; Schaub, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic

Odds

Wales - 1/5

Draw - 7/1

Austria - 20/1

Prediction

Wales’ home form has been so strong, and Rob Page will fancy a deep, potent forward line to cause problems against an Austrian side short of several potential starters. Wales 2-1 Austria