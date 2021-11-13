Wales head into their penultimate World Cup qualifier on Saturday when they host Belarus in Cardiff.

Victories in each of their final games will see Robert Page’s team finish second in the group stage and earn a play-off spot to reach Qatar 2022.

However, they also have the fallback option of being handed a play-off place on account of their Nations League performance, somewhat reducing the pressure to get a win here at all costs.

Gareth Bale is set to win his 100th cap for the Welsh national team if he is passed fit to play after a hamstring injury.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Saturday 13 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on S4C as well as Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Kieffer Moore is suspended for this match after a booking against Estonia. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have not played of late, due to injury and non-selection respectively at club level, but both could feature here.

Belarus are attempting to integrate new, younger players into the international set-up - nobody in the squad has more than 22 caps and 13 of the 23 have fewer than 10 senior caps. Russia-based striker Vitaly Lisakovich is one of the biggest hopes for the team and has scored three of their six goals in qualifying so far - including a penalty against Wales in the reverse fixture.

Predicted line-ups

WAL - Ward, Mepham, Rodon, Ampadu, C Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, Wilson, James, Bale, T Roberts

BEL - Pavlyuchenko, Begunov, Zolotov, Yudenkov, Pyachenin, Yablonsky, Klimovich, Antilevskiy, Sedko, Lisakovich, Ebong

Odds

Wales 3/13

Draw 32/5

Belarus 18/1

Prediction

Wales to beat the weakest team in the group and leave the battle for second place to go to the final day of action. Wales 2-0 Belarus.