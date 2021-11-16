Wales take on Belgium tonight in Cardiff as they try to seal second spot in Group E.

The Welsh have already booked a place for the World Cup qualifiers play-offs though the Nations League, but know that second in the group would mean an all important seeding in the semi-finals.

A draw would be enough to beat Czech Republic down to third, but they are facing one of the world’s top teams in Belgium, who have already clinched top spot.

Wales currently have a goal difference two better than the Czechs, having scored one goal more in total.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Belgium?

The match kicks off tonight, Tuesday 16 November, at 7.45pm GMT in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, and subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports app and website. It will also be broadcast on Welsh channel S4C.

What is the team news?

Ethan Ampadu is unavailable through suspension while Gareth Bale is expected to come off the bench as he continues his recuperation from injury.

Roberto Martinez may well make changes to his Belgium side with the pressure off, but Romelu Lukaku is absent with an ankle injury.

Odds

Wales 2/1

Draw 12/5

Belgium 13/10

Prediction

Wales need a point for that seeding in the play-offs, and with that home backing they have every chance, but Belgium should have a little too much sheer quality on the night. Wales 1-2 Belgium.