Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Is Wales vs Belgium on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup qualifier

Will Castle
Monday 13 October 2025 07:10 BST
'We had to suffer a lot of pain' Bellamy on 'difficult' 3-0 loss to England

Wales will need to lick their Wembley wounds as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belgium.

Craig Bellamy’s side were condemned to an emphatic 3-0 defeat to England on Thursday night’s friendly, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all scoring inside 20 minutes to take quickly take the game out of sight.

A disappointing outing that may have been, Wales cannot let it impact competitive games as qualifying for next summer’s tournament finals reaches its climax.

They take on a Belgium side who sit just a point above them in the Group J standings, and with a game in hand on group leaders North Macedonia, tonight’s clash could prove pivotal in deciding who goes to the World Cup and who misses out.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Belgium?

Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifying clash with Belgium kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 13 October at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.

Team news

While disappointing against England, Bellamy will likely keep faith in the same team he fielded at Wembley, which was mostly at full strength. The likes of Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu and Brennan Johnson should retain their starting places.

Belgium, meanwhile, look set to free Kevin De Bruyne of his defensive responsibilities, utilising Amadou Onana to cover for the Napoli playmaker. After struggling up top against North Macedonia, forward rotation could see Lois Openda start.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Davies; Ampadu, Cullen; Brooks, Wilson, Johnson; Moore.

Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Raskin, Onana; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku; Openda.

