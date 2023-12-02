Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales now know their Euro 2024 group stage opponents should they qualify, but Rob Page’s side must emerge from play-off path A.

The Dragons failed to qualify automatically but entered the play-offs thanks to their performance in the Nations League last season.

Wales must now beat Finland in the semi-finals on March 21 and then either Poland or Estonia five days later, although they will be at home for both games.

Wales will be hoping to reach their fourth major international tournament in eight years ahead of Germany, following their sensational run to the semi-finals in 2016.

Wales were in Pot 4 and included in the hat as ‘Play-off Winner A’ and could eventually play the Netherlands, Austria and France.

Wales’ Euro 2024 fixtures - if they win their play-off

Match 1

16 June: Wales vs Netherlands - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Match 2

21 June: Wales vs Austria - Olympiastadion, Berlin

Match 3

25 June: Wales vs France - Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Wales’ route to Euro 2024 final

If Wales finish top of group

Last-16: Turkey

Quarter-finals: Belgium

Semi-finals: England

Final: Germany

If Wales finish runner-up in group

Last-16: Slovakia

Quarter-finals: Portugal

Semi-finals: Germany

Final: France or England

If Wales finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.

Euro 2024 fixtures in full

*Kick-off times are all TBC, until the semi-finals and final

Group stage

June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich)

June 15

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)

June 16

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Netherlands (Hamburg)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)

June 17

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)

Romania vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Munich)

June 18

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)

Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) (Dortmund)

June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 20

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)

June 21

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Austria (Berlin)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Dusseldorf)

June 22

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)

France vs Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) (Dortmund)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)

June 26

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)

Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) vs Belgium (Stuttgart)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

June 29

37 - 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

38 - 2A vs 2B (Berlin)

June 30

39 - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

40 - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)

July 1

41 - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

42 - 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)

July 2

43 - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

44 - 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

July 5

45 - W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)

46 - W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)

July 6

47 - W43 vs W44 (Berlin)

48 - W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

July 9

49 - W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)

July 10

50 - W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

The final

July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Euro 2024 stadiums