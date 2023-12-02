Wales Euro 2024 group stage fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule if Dragons qualify
Wales are still yet to confirm their place at the Euro 2024 finals and must first make their way out of the play-offs
Wales now know their Euro 2024 group stage opponents should they qualify, but Rob Page’s side must emerge from play-off path A.
The Dragons failed to qualify automatically but entered the play-offs thanks to their performance in the Nations League last season.
Wales must now beat Finland in the semi-finals on March 21 and then either Poland or Estonia five days later, although they will be at home for both games.
Wales will be hoping to reach their fourth major international tournament in eight years ahead of Germany, following their sensational run to the semi-finals in 2016.
Wales were in Pot 4 and included in the hat as ‘Play-off Winner A’ and could eventually play the Netherlands, Austria and France.
Wales’ Euro 2024 fixtures - if they win their play-off
Match 1
16 June: Wales vs Netherlands - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
Match 2
21 June: Wales vs Austria - Olympiastadion, Berlin
Match 3
25 June: Wales vs France - Westfalenstadion, Dortmund
Wales’ route to Euro 2024 final
If Wales finish top of group
Last-16: Turkey
Quarter-finals: Belgium
Semi-finals: England
Final: Germany
If Wales finish runner-up in group
Last-16: Slovakia
Quarter-finals: Portugal
Semi-finals: Germany
Final: France or England
If Wales finish as one of the best third-place teams, their path would be determined based on the other combination of best third-place teams and this won’t be known until after the group stages.
Euro 2024 fixtures in full
*Kick-off times are all TBC, until the semi-finals and final
Group stage
June 14
Germany vs Scotland (Munich)
June 15
Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)
Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)
Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)
June 16
Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)
Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Netherlands (Hamburg)
Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)
June 17
Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)
Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)
Romania vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Munich)
June 18
Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)
Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) (Dortmund)
June 19
Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)
Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)
Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
June 20
Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)
Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)
Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)
June 21
Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Austria (Berlin)
Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)
Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Dusseldorf)
June 22
Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)
Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)
Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)
June 23
Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)
Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)
June 24
Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)
Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)
June 25
Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)
France vs Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) (Dortmund)
England vs Slovenia (Cologne)
Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)
June 26
Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)
Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)
Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)
Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) vs Belgium (Stuttgart)
Rest days on June 27 and 28
Round of 16
June 29
37 - 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)
38 - 2A vs 2B (Berlin)
June 30
39 - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)
40 - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)
July 1
41 - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)
42 - 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)
July 2
43 - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)
44 - 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)
Rest days on 3 and 4 July
Quarter-finals
July 5
45 - W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)
46 - W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)
July 6
47 - W43 vs W44 (Berlin)
48 - W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)
Rest days on 7 and 8 July
Semi-finals
July 9
49 - W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)
July 10
50 - W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)
Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13
The final
July 14
W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)
Euro 2024 stadiums
- Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
- Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
- Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
- Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
- Frankfurt -Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
- Gelsenkirchen -Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
- Hamburg -Volksparkstadion Hamburg
- Leipzig -Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
- Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
- Stuttgart -Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)
