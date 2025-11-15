Is Liechtenstein v Wales on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free
A win for Wales over Liechtenstein would set up a clash with North Macedonia for a World Cup play-off place
Wales head to Liechtenstein looking to finish their World Cup qualifying campaign in the top-two and gather momentum ahead of the play-offs.
A 4-2 defeat to Belgium last month effectively ended their hopes of automatic qualification but Wales can confirm a top-two spot with wins from their final games against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.
Craig Bellamy’s side can also enter the play-offs via their performance in last year’s Nations League, but a top-two finish in the group would secure a better seeding in the play-off draw.
Belgium hold a one-point advantage over second-place North Macedonia with two games to come against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein - who are both already out.
A win for Wales over Liechtenstein would set up a clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday night. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Liechtenstein v Wales?
Kick-off at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz is at 5pm GMT on Saturday 15 November.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
What is the Wales team news?
Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore have pulled out of Wales’ squad for both games due to injury, while Aaron Ramsey is only with the squad in an unofficial capacity and is not available to play. Swansea’s Ben Cabano has also withdrawn from the squad.
Possible line-up: Darlow; Thomas, Rodon, Mepham, Williams; Ampadu, James, Brooks; Johnson, Harris, Wilson
