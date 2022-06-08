Is Wales vs Netherlands on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the match

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 08 June 2022 07:04
<p>Memphis Depay celebrates with teammates against Belgium</p>

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Wales continue their World Cup party with the Nations League Group A4 match against the Netherlands tonight.

Rob Page’s side edged out Ukraine to book their place at Qatar 2022 on Sunday night, sparking wild scenes of jubilation.

But now attention turns to their Nations League with Louis van Gaal’s side confident after a 4-1 win over Belgium.

Defeat in their first group game to Poland means Wales need a result here, with Netherlands keen to make it six points from six available. Belgium host Poland in the other game in the group this evening.

Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.

When is Wales vs Netherlands?

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday, 8 June at 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the game on S4C (19:25pm BST) or Box Nation (19:35pm BST). You can stream the match live on mobile devices on S4C here and via Box Nation here.

What is the team news?

Wayne Hennessey could be rested after his heroics on Sunday, with Danny Ward stepping in. Page will likely make a number of changes with the pressure off after securing their place at Qatar 2022.

Louis van Gaal will bring in either Stefan de Vrij or Matthijs de Ligt for Virgil van Dijk, who has been granted an early release for holiday. Daley Blind could be rested and Tyrell Malacia is a candidate to receive a start. Vincent Janssen is back in contention after missing out last week after attending a wedding.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Davies; Roberts, Williams, Morrell, Norrington-Davies; Wilson, James, Johnson

Netherlands: Flekken; De Ligt, Timber, De Vrij; Dumfries, De Jong, Klaassen, Malacia; Berghuis; Depay, Gakpo

Odds

Wales: 19/4

Draw: 14/5

Netherlands: 11/20

Prediction

Wales have done the hard work, so it would be understandable if concentration is slightly lost in the days between the win over Ukraine and here. We’ll side with the Netherlands to grab a win here. 1-3.

