Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales and Poland are a game away from a place at Euro 2024 as the two nations meet in a qualifying play-off final.

The winner of the tie in Cardiff will advance to this summer’s tournament and join the Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D.

Both sides were convincing winners in their play-off semi-finals, with Poland overcoming a slow start to power clear to a 5-1 win over Estonia, while Wales beat Finland 4-1.

Could home advantage be key for Rob Page’s side in a high-stakes encounter?

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Wales v Poland odds and tips here.

When is Wales vs Poland?

Wales vs Poland is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 26 March at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Viaplay Sports 2, with coverage from 7.35pm GMT, or via Welsh-language channel S4C from 7.20pm. A livestream will be available on the Viaplay Sports website and on the BBC iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Wales are not thought to have any fresh fitness concerns after their convincing win over Finland, and could well stick with a similar side. Aaron Ramsey is unlikely to be promoted to the starting side after a recent return from injury.

Conversely, Poland saw both Przemyslaw Frankowski and Matty Cash go off with injuries during their victory against Estonia. Cash has been ruled out of the play-off final and Bartosz Bereszynski may be forced to deputise on the right flank.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Ward; Davies, Mepham, Rodon; Roberts, Ampadu, J. James, Williams; Brooks, Wilson; Johnson.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Kiwior, Bednarek, Dawidowicz; Bereszynski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Odds

Wales win 6/4

Draw 2/1

Poland win 11/5

Get the latest football betting site offers here.

Prediction

Wales edge out Poland and secure their place at Euro 2024.Wales 2-1 Poland.