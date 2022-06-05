Wales vs Ukraine LIVE: World Cup play-off final team news, line-ups and more today
A place at the World Cup is on the line for both Wales and Ukraine in what is set to be a thunderous play-off final in Cardiff
Wales are one win away from ending their 64-year wait for a place at the World Cup as they face a Ukraine team who are on the verge of completing one of the most remarkable qualification stories in the history of the tournament.
An electric atmosphere awaits in Cardiff as Wales host the play-off final for the final European place at the Qatar World Cup, after the match was delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the ongoing war and amid emotional scenes at Hampden on Wednesday, Ukraine produced a stunning performance to break Scotland’s hearts in the semi-final, with Wales having already progressed past Austria back in March.
Gareth Bale was key for Wales as he produced a magical double to defeat Austria and a nation’s hopes will once again turn towards the forward at the Cardiff City Stadium. If Bale was to guide Wales to a World Cup place it would add to his legend with the national team, after previous heroics in qualifying for the European Championships.
Ukraine will have been left drained by their efforts in Glasgow four days ago but their players have been inspired by the opportunity to provide joy, hope and pride for a country that suffered in the face of the Russian invasion. Oleksandr Zinchenko has led his side superbly and if Ukraine were to advance to the World Cup it would represent a momentous victory amid the most challenging of circumstances. Follow live updates from Wales vs Ukraine, below:
Bale: No let-up against Ukraine with Wales seeking World Cup dream
Gareth Bale says he would make no apology to war-torn Ukrainians were Wales to deny them their World Cup dream, and suggested that his future does not rest on the outcome of Sunday’s play-off final.
Bale, who says he has had “loads” of offers since his nine-year stay at Real Madrid came to an end, knows about the emotion that Ukraine will bring into the Cardiff clash given what is happening in their homeland.
Ukraine has now been at war for more than 100 days since Russia invaded its territory in February, with horrific stories unfolding each day from the front line.
Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken of his dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year and giving the Ukrainian people some richly deserved feelings of pride and happiness.
But Wales captain Bale, though expressing sympathy for Ukraine’s plight, insisted that securing the Dragons’ first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years was the only thing on Welsh minds.
Gareth Bale: No let-up against Ukraine with Wales seeking World Cup dream
Wales vs Ukraine: Early team news
Joe Morrell is back from suspension for Wales, while Ben Davies and Gareth Bale are both available too. Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen should return in midfield, while Joe Rodon may start in defence.
Ukraine have everybody available after their midweek win over Scotland and could name an unchanged line-up.
Predicted line-ups
WAL - Hennessey, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams, Wilson, Bale, James
UKR - Bushchan, Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko, Stepanenko, Malinovskiy, Zinchenko, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov
Wales vs Ukraine: How to watch
The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday 5 June, at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast live on ITV, S4C, STV and both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be streamed on the Sky Go app and the ITV Hub. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Good afternoon
