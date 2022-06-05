(AFP via Getty Images)

Wales are one win away from ending their 64-year wait for a place at the World Cup as they face a Ukraine team who are on the verge of completing one of the most remarkable qualification stories in the history of the tournament.

An electric atmosphere awaits in Cardiff as Wales host the play-off final for the final European place at the Qatar World Cup, after the match was delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the ongoing war and amid emotional scenes at Hampden on Wednesday, Ukraine produced a stunning performance to break Scotland’s hearts in the semi-final, with Wales having already progressed past Austria back in March.

Gareth Bale was key for Wales as he produced a magical double to defeat Austria and a nation’s hopes will once again turn towards the forward at the Cardiff City Stadium. If Bale was to guide Wales to a World Cup place it would add to his legend with the national team, after previous heroics in qualifying for the European Championships.

Ukraine will have been left drained by their efforts in Glasgow four days ago but their players have been inspired by the opportunity to provide joy, hope and pride for a country that suffered in the face of the Russian invasion. Oleksandr Zinchenko has led his side superbly and if Ukraine were to advance to the World Cup it would represent a momentous victory amid the most challenging of circumstances. Follow live updates from Wales vs Ukraine, below: