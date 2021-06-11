How to watch Euro 2020 in the US on TV and online
The tournament will take place across the continent for the first time
Euro 2020 is upon us with the best in Europe battling it out be crowned the continent’s top football team.
Delayed by 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, Italy and Turkey will finally kick things off on Friday 11 June to kickstart a month of top quality football.
Portugal are defending champions after seeing off hosts France five years ago. The French bounced back to become World Cup winners in Russia in 2018 though and are one of the favourites here.
2008 and 2012 winners Spain are again favoured to go deep while Belgium, blessed with more star power than nearly anyone, come in as the top ranked side in the world.
It promises to be a feast of football. Here’s everything you need to know:
When does Euro 2020 start?
The tournament begins on Friday 11 June in Rome and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.
What are the groups?
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.
What are the venues?
- Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
- Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
- St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
- Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
- Bucharest (National Arena)
- London (Wembley Stadium)
- Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Budapest (Puskás Aréna)
- Munich (Fußball Arena München)
- Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)
How can I watch it in the US?
Most games will be screened on ESPN in the US with a select few games being broadcast by ABC.
In the event of two matches being played at the same time - as they are in the third games of the group stage - one will be shown on ESPN2.
Subscribers can also stream matches live online via ESPN+.
How many fans are going to be allowed in?
That depends on the venue but all involved have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.
Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.
Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.
Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.
What is the fixture schedule?
|Group Stage
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Group
|Venue
|Friday 11th June
|Match 1
|Turkey vs Italy
|Group A
|Rome
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 2
|Wales vs Switzerland
|Group A
|Baku
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 3
|Denmark vs Finland
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Saturday 12th June
|Match 4
|Belgium vs Russia
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 5
|Netherlands vs Ukraine
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 6
|Austria vs North Macedonia
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Sunday 13th June
|Match 7
|England vs Croatia
|Group D
|London
|Monday 14th June
|Match 8
|Scotland vs Czech Republic
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Monday 14th June
|Match 9
|Poland vs Slovakia
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Monday 14th June
|Match 10
|Spain vs Sweden
|Group E
|Seville
|Tuesday 15th June
|Match 11
|Hungary vs Portugal
|Group F
|Budapest
|Tuesday 15th June
|Match 12
|France vs Germany
|Group F
|Munich
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 13
|Turkey vs Wales
|Group A
|Baku
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 14
|Italy vs Switzerland
|Group A
|Rome
|Wednesday 16th June
|Match 15
|Denmark vs Belgium
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 16
|Finland vs Russia
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 17
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Thursday 17th June
|Match 18
|Ukraine vs North Macedonia
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Friday 18th June
|Match 19
|Croatia vs Czech Republic
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Friday 18th June
|Match 20
|England vs Scotland
|Group D
|London
|Friday 18th June
|Match 21
|Sweden vs Slovakia
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 22
|Spain vs Poland
|Group E
|Seville
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 23
|Hungary vs France
|Group F
|Budapest
|Saturday 19th June
|Match 24
|Germany vs Hungary
|Group F
|Munich
|Sunday 20th June
|Match 25
|Switzerland vs Turkey
|Group A
|Baku
|Sunday 20th June
|Match 26
|Italy vs Wales
|Group A
|Rome
|Monday 21st June
|Match 27
|Russia vs Denmark
|Group B
|Copenhagen
|Monday 21st June
|Match 28
|Finland vs Belgium
|Group B
|St Petersburg
|Monday 21st June
|Match 29
|North Macedonia vs Netherlands
|Group C
|Amsterdam
|Monday 21st June
|Match 30
|Ukraine vs Austria
|Group C
|Bucharest
|Tuesday 22nd June
|Match 31
|Croatia vs Scotland
|Group D
|Glasgow
|Tuesday 22nd June
|Match 32
|Czech Republic vs England
|Group D
|London
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 33
|Sweden vs Poland
|Group E
|Seville
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 34
|Slovakia vs Spain
|Group E
|St Petersburg
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 35
|Portugal vs France
|Group F
|Budapest
|Wednesday 23rd June
|Match 36
|Germany vs Hungary
|Group F
|Munich
|Round of 16
|Saturday 26th June
|Match 37
|Group A winner v Group C runner-up
|London
|Saturday 26th June
|Match 38
|Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up
|Amsterdam
|Sunday 27th June
|Match 39
|Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place
|Seville
|Sunday 27th June
|Match 40
|Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest
|Budapest
|Monday 28th June
|Match 41
|Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place
|Bucharest
|Monday 28th June
|Match 42
|Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up
|Copenhagen
|Tuesday 29th June
|Match 43
|Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place
|Glasgow
|Tuesday 29th June
|Match 44
|Group D winner v Group F runner-up
|London
|Quarter-finals
|Friday 2nd July, 5pm
|Match 45
|Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42
|St Petersburg
|Friday 2nd July, 8pm
|Match 46
|Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37
|Munich
|Saturday 3rd July, 5pm
|Match 47
|Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38
|Baku
|Saturday 3rd July, 8pm
|Match 48
|Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44
|Rome
|Semi-finals
|Tuesday 6th July, 8pm
|Match 49
|Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46
|London
|Wednesday 7th July, 8pm
|Match 50
|Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47
|London
|Final
|Sunday 11th July, 8pm
|Match 51
|Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50
|London
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies