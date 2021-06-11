How to watch Euro 2020 in the US on TV and online

The tournament will take place across the continent for the first time

Euro 2020 is upon us with the best in Europe battling it out be crowned the continent’s top football team.

Delayed by 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, Italy and Turkey will finally kick things off on Friday 11 June to kickstart a month of top quality football.

Portugal are defending champions after seeing off hosts France five years ago. The French bounced back to become World Cup winners in Russia in 2018 though and are one of the favourites here.

2008 and 2012 winners Spain are again favoured to go deep while Belgium, blessed with more star power than nearly anyone, come in as the top ranked side in the world.

It promises to be a feast of football. Here’s everything you need to know:

When does Euro 2020 start?

The tournament begins on Friday 11 June in Rome and ends with the final in London on Sunday 11 July.

What are the groups?

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.

What are the venues?

  • Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
  • Baku (Olympic Stadium)
  • Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
  • St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
  • Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
  • Bucharest (National Arena)
  • London (Wembley Stadium)
  • Glasgow (Hampden Park)
  • Budapest (Puskás Aréna)
  • Munich (Fußball Arena München)
  • Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)

How can I watch it in the US?

Most games will be screened on ESPN in the US with a select few games being broadcast by ABC.

In the event of two matches being played at the same time - as they are in the third games of the group stage - one will be shown on ESPN2.

Subscribers can also stream matches live online via ESPN+.

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That depends on the venue but all involved have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.

Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin has lost its matches with the city unable to commit to hosting supporters.

Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.

What is the fixture schedule?

Group Stage
DateMatchTeamsGroupVenue
Friday 11th JuneMatch 1Turkey vs ItalyGroup ARome
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 2Wales vs SwitzerlandGroup A Baku
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 3Denmark vs FinlandGroup BCopenhagen
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 4Belgium vs RussiaGroup BSt Petersburg
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 5Netherlands vs UkraineGroup CAmsterdam
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 6Austria vs North MacedoniaGroup CBucharest
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 7England vs CroatiaGroup DLondon
Monday 14th JuneMatch 8Scotland vs Czech RepublicGroup DGlasgow
Monday 14th JuneMatch 9Poland vs SlovakiaGroup ESt Petersburg
Monday 14th JuneMatch 10Spain vs SwedenGroup ESeville
Tuesday 15th JuneMatch 11Hungary vs PortugalGroup FBudapest
Tuesday 15th JuneMatch 12France vs GermanyGroup FMunich
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 13Turkey vs WalesGroup ABaku
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 14Italy vs SwitzerlandGroup ARome
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 15Denmark vs BelgiumGroup BCopenhagen
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 16Finland vs RussiaGroup BSt Petersburg
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 17Netherlands vs AustriaGroup CAmsterdam
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 18Ukraine vs North MacedoniaGroup CBucharest
Friday 18th JuneMatch 19Croatia vs Czech RepublicGroup DGlasgow
Friday 18th JuneMatch 20England vs ScotlandGroup DLondon
Friday 18th JuneMatch 21Sweden vs SlovakiaGroup ESt Petersburg
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 22Spain vs PolandGroup ESeville
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 23Hungary vs FranceGroup FBudapest
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 24Germany vs HungaryGroup FMunich
Sunday 20th JuneMatch 25Switzerland vs TurkeyGroup ABaku
Sunday 20th JuneMatch 26Italy vs WalesGroup ARome
Monday 21st JuneMatch 27Russia vs DenmarkGroup BCopenhagen
Monday 21st JuneMatch 28Finland vs BelgiumGroup BSt Petersburg
Monday 21st JuneMatch 29North Macedonia vs NetherlandsGroup CAmsterdam
Monday 21st JuneMatch 30Ukraine vs AustriaGroup CBucharest
Tuesday 22nd JuneMatch 31Croatia vs ScotlandGroup DGlasgow
Tuesday 22nd JuneMatch 32Czech Republic vs EnglandGroup DLondon
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 33Sweden vs PolandGroup ESeville
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 34Slovakia vs SpainGroup ESt Petersburg
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 35Portugal vs FranceGroup FBudapest
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 36Germany vs HungaryGroup FMunich
Round of 16
Saturday 26th JuneMatch 37Group A winner v Group C runner-upLondon
Saturday 26th JuneMatch 38Group A runner-up v Group B runner-upAmsterdam
Sunday 27th JuneMatch 39Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third placeSeville
Sunday 27th JuneMatch 40Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – BudapestBudapest
Monday 28th  JuneMatch 41Group F winner v Group A/B/C third placeBucharest
Monday 28th  JuneMatch 42Group D runner-up v Group E runner-upCopenhagen
Tuesday 29th JuneMatch 43Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third placeGlasgow
Tuesday 29th JuneMatch 44Group D winner v Group F runner-upLondon
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd July, 5pmMatch 45Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42St Petersburg
Friday 2nd July, 8pmMatch 46Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37Munich
Saturday 3rd July, 5pmMatch 47Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38Baku
Saturday 3rd July, 8pmMatch 48Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44Rome
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July, 8pmMatch 49Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46London
Wednesday 7th July, 8pmMatch 50Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47London
Final
Sunday 11th July, 8pmMatch 51Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50London

