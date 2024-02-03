Jump to content

Liveupdated1706975285

Watford vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Watford face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706975259

Watford vs Cardiff City

First Half ends, Watford 0, Cardiff City 1.

3 February 2024 15:47
1706975256

Watford vs Cardiff City

Ismaël Koné (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3 February 2024 15:47
1706975150

Watford vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamal Lewis with a cross.

3 February 2024 15:45
1706975051

Watford vs Cardiff City

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

3 February 2024 15:44
1706975044

Watford vs Cardiff City

Foul by Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford).

3 February 2024 15:44
1706974959

Watford vs Cardiff City

Goal! Watford 0, Cardiff City 1. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Perry Ng.

3 February 2024 15:42
1706974753

Watford vs Cardiff City

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

3 February 2024 15:39
1706974318

Watford vs Cardiff City

Jake Livermore (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3 February 2024 15:31
1706974284

Watford vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box.

3 February 2024 15:31
1706974221

Watford vs Cardiff City

Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Watford).

3 February 2024 15:30

