Watford vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Everything you need to know about the team news ahead of the Premier League encounter between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road tonight
Chelsea meet Watford tonight in a Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.
All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.
Chelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King are proving a handful for any side.
Watford remain fragile defensively, however, and conceded four goals against Leicester City on the weekend.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is the match?
Watford vs Chelsea is tonight, Wednesday 1 December, with kick-off at 7.30pm GMT.
How to watch Watford vs Chelsea
The match will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can watch via the APV app on their TV, laptop, tablet or phone.
A membership costs £7.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.
New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can also be cancelled at any time.
What is the team news
Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante remain sidelined with injuries while Tuchel said late calls will be made on Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner.
Watford also have several players unavailable, with key winger Ismaila Sarr out for at least a month due to a knee ligament injury. Goalkeeper Ben Foster, who missed the Leicester game with a groin strain, and defender Nicolas Nkoulou, who sustained a hamstring injury against Manchester United, have also been ruled out until the new year.
Predicted line-ups
Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Louza; Tufan, Cleverley, Sissoko, Hernandez; King.
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Barkley, Mount, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku.
Odds
Watford 10/1
Draw 23/5
Chelsea 10/29
Prediction
Chelsea should have too much for a Watford side nursing some injuries and out form in defensive terms at least. Watford 1-3 Chelsea.
