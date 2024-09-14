Watford vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Vicarage Road
Follow live coverage as Watford face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Watford 1, Coventry City 1.
Second Half ends, Watford 1, Coventry City 1.
Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).
Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a cross.
Ryan Porteous (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Watford).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Festy Ebosele.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Attempt saved. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
Attempt missed. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
