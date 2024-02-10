Jump to content

Liveupdated1707578343

Watford vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Watford face Leicester City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578298

Watford vs Leicester City

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

10 February 2024 15:18
1707578290

Watford vs Leicester City

Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).

10 February 2024 15:18
1707578120

Watford vs Leicester City

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

10 February 2024 15:15
1707578100

Watford vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box.

10 February 2024 15:15
1707577895

Watford vs Leicester City

Goal! Watford 0, Leicester City 1. Patson Daka (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

10 February 2024 15:11
1707577822

Watford vs Leicester City

Penalty Leicester City. Dennis Praet draws a foul in the penalty area.

10 February 2024 15:10
1707577454

Watford vs Leicester City

Substitution, Watford. Mileta Rajovic replaces Vakoun Bayo because of an injury.

10 February 2024 15:04
1707577441

Watford vs Leicester City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

10 February 2024 15:04
1707577347

Watford vs Leicester City

Delay in match because of an injury Vakoun Bayo (Watford).

10 February 2024 15:02
1707577274

Watford vs Leicester City

First Half begins.

10 February 2024 15:01

