An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).
Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).
Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box.
Goal! Watford 0, Leicester City 1. Patson Daka (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Leicester City. Dennis Praet draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution, Watford. Mileta Rajovic replaces Vakoun Bayo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Vakoun Bayo (Watford).
First Half begins.
