Liverpool were not as busy in the summer transfer market as Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

But you would not know that if you looked at their start to the Premier League season as Jurgen Klopp’s side have comfortably kept pace with their nearest rivals.

Seven games in and with little between the top four, it will now be a true test of Liverpool’s metal to see whether they can keep up this impressive form as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

The Hornets have not won at home in the league since the opening day of the season and so will be looking to give their fans a big scalp on Saturday lunchtime.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 16 October at Vicarage Road.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11.30am BST.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the game on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Team news

Watford have four injuries to contest with heading into this one. Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele are both suffering from hamstring issues, while Peter Etebo has a muscle problem and Joshua King is out with a knee injury.

Liverpool have a number of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Watford. Harvey Elliott is out for a long period of time, but there are five more players who look set to be unavailable for the clash. Alisson and Fabinho only returned from international on Thursday and so are not likely to feature. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago are also doubts, while Diogo Jota recently missed training with Portugal.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka, Pedro, Tufan, Bonaventure; Sarr

Liverpool: Adrian; Milner, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Watford - 8/1

Draw - 9/2

Liverpool - 3/10

Prediction

Watford looked flat during their draw to Newcastle and defeat to Leeds before the international break. By contrast, Liverpool played out a thrilling draw with Manchester City at Anfield. On form, you cannot see anything but a comfortable win for Klopp’s men. 3-0 Liverpool.