The Vicarage Road pitch ahead of Watford vs Liverpool (Getty)

Liverpool travel to Watford to open this weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures.

The Reds can move to the top of the table with a win, having entered the international break off the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with champions Man City. But Jurgen Klopp’s side will meet the Hornets eager to impress their new manager, Claudio Ranieri, who replaced Xisco Munoz last week.

A win for the hosts will take them seven points clear of the relegation zone, while they will also hope to take confidence from the last time they hosted the Merseysiders in the league, which ended a 44-game unbeaten run thanks to a double from Ismaila Sarr and one from Troy Deeney.

Klopp has been discussing the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle and how it will impact the Reds and the rest of the league, stating the Magpies could emerge as a “superpower”: “I actually was waiting for some official statements about it. Like from Richard Masters or somebody else. We all know there are obviously some concerns over human rights issues. That’s clear. We all think the same there.

“Newcastle fans will love it but for the rest of us it just means there is a new superpower in Newcastle. We cannot avoid that. Money cannot buy everything but over time they will have enough money to make a few wrong decisions, then make the right decisions, and then they will be where they want to be in the long term. In five, six, seven years’ time, if the owners are patient enough, Newcastle is a new superpower and they will have enough money to buy the whole league.”

Follow live updates from Vicarage Road, including team news, build-up, goal and score updates and post-game analysis: