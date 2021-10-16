Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League this weekend as he takes charge of his first game as Watford manager.

The Hornets host a fiersome Liverpool side who can go back to the summit of the table if they leave Vicarage Road with three points.

Watford have failed to build on their win over Norwich as they laboured to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle and then succumbed to Leeds before the international break.

If they continue with that poor form against Liverpool then they will be punished and could well be on the end of a ruthless thrashing.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 16 October at Vicarage Road.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11.30am BST.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the game on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Team news

Watford have four injuries to contest with heading into this one. Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele are both suffering from hamstring issues, while Peter Etebo has a muscle problem and Joshua King is out with a knee injury.

Liverpool have a number of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Watford. Harvey Elliott is out for a long period of time, but there are five more players who look set to be unavailable for the clash. Alisson and Fabinho only returned from international on Thursday and so are not likely to feature. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago are also doubts, while Diogo Jota recently missed training with Portugal.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka, Pedro, Tufan, Bonaventure; Sarr

Liverpool: Adrian; Milner, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Watford - 8/1

Draw - 9/2

Liverpool - 3/10

Prediction

Watford looked flat during their draw to Newcastle and defeat to Leeds before the international break. By contrast, Liverpool played out a thrilling draw with Manchester City at Anfield. On form, you cannot see anything but a comfortable win for Klopp’s men. 3-0 Liverpool.