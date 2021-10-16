The last time Liverpool travelled to Vicarage Road came back in February 2020 when their hopes of an unbeaten Premier League campaign were ended as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Watford.

They come into this one having also yet to lose so far this season - the only team left in the division without a defeat on their record.

But Watford have struggled in recent weeks and will be looked upon by Jurgen Klopp’s side as a team there for the taking.

Liverpool will go back above Chelsea at the top of the table with a win, so the incentive is there for the Reds to take all three points back to Anfield. However, they will have to contest the game without a number of key players.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 16 October at Vicarage Road.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11.30am BST.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the game on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Team news

Watford have four injuries to contest with heading into this one. Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele are both suffering from hamstring issues, while Peter Etebo has a muscle problem and Joshua King is out with a knee injury.

Liverpool have a number of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Watford. Harvey Elliott is out for a long period of time, but there are five more players who look set to be unavailable for the clash. Alisson and Fabinho only returned from international on Thursday and so are not likely to feature. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago are also doubts, while Diogo Jota recently missed training with Portugal.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka, Pedro, Tufan, Bonaventure; Sarr

Liverpool: Adrian; Milner, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Watford - 8/1

Draw - 9/2

Liverpool - 3/10

Prediction

Watford looked flat during their draw to Newcastle and defeat to Leeds before the international break. By contrast, Liverpool played out a thrilling draw with Manchester City at Anfield. On form, you cannot see anything but a comfortable win for Klopp’s men. 3-0 Liverpool.