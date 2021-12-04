Watford vs Manchester City prediction ahead of Premier League fixture today

You won’t find many head-to-head records more lopsided than the one between Watford and Manchester City.

City have incredibly won each of the last 13 meetings with Watford and have not been beaten by them in a startling 32 years.

What’s more, in the last eight matches between these two sides City have scored a remarkable 37 goals - averaging more than 4.5 goals per game. Among those results is a 6-0 FA Cup final win and an 8-0 Premier League mauling at the Etihad in September 2019.

Pep Guardiola’s side have netted four times or more in three of their last four trips to Vicarage Road, so it is a very fruitful place for them to come. Can they carry on that record today?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Watford vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 4 December.

How can I watch it?

Watford vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Watford are set to be without Adam Masina after he came off for Danny Rose in the 12th minute of their defeat to Chelsea. Ranieri’s long-term absentees include Ismaila Sarr, Peter Etebo, Kwadwo Baah, Ben Foster and Nicolas N’Koulou.

Man City are still without Ferran Torres due to injury, while Kevin de Bruyne is unlikely to have recovered in time from coronavirus. Aymeric Laporte returns from suspension, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish hoping to start after being deemed fit for the bench in the win over Aston Villa.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka; Dennis, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro; King

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Sterling, Grealish

Odds

Watford - 15/1

Draw - 34/5

Man City - 23/100

Prediction

The Man City train is beginning to gain momentum as they look to secure their seventh successive victory in a row. Watford were impressive in their win over Manchester United but were then undone by Leicester. They put in an excellent display against Chelsea despite losing 2-1, but very few teams on the planet can live with how City are playing at the moment. 3-1 Man City.