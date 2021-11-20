Watford vs Man United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow live updates from the Vicarage Road in a vital match in the race for a top four finish and the battle to beat the drop
Manchester United return and the drama surrounding the club is bound to be ramped up as they visit Watford.
Claudio Ranieri’s side will be desperate to grind out a result here in the bid to beat the drop, but nothing short of a victory will do for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he endures intense pressure to save his job.
A humbling 2-0 loss at home to rivals Manchester City in the derby exposed United and demonstrated just how far off the required level they remain. Emile Smith Rowe denied a spirited Watford display at the Emirates, securing a 1-0 win for the Gunners, leaving the Hornets just two points clear of the drop zone.
Solskjaer maintains the pressure coming into the match, with the Red Devils five points off a top-four place and a further four to league leaders Chelsea, can be an advantage: “It’s been a long international break but it’s one that we’ve utilised to our benefit, we feel it’s been a good response from the players and we’re ready for the Watford game. We’ve been through periods like this before. Our away form, we’ve just gone 30-odd games and lost one. Last season we turned it around and went on a run of 20-odd games and one defeat, that’s the kind of run we need to get back. This week we’ve prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven’t been good enough.”
Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from Vicarage Road, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns, following the conclusion of Leicester vs Chelsea:
Reaction from Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to BT Sport after the game to speak about the Blues’ dominant performance and Antonio Rudiger’s future. He said:
N’Golo Kante shines as Chelsea cruise to victory at Leicester to move clear at top of Premier League
Premier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday.
First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.
The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.
Greenwood missing for Man Utd
Mason Greenwood is absent for Manchester United for today’s match against Watford with the club confirming Greenwood has tested positive for Covid-19.
His absence allows Jadon Sancho an opportunity to impress on the right wing and the 21-year-old will be keen to make his case for a permanent starting place.
Watford vs Man Utd
Watford have failed to score in a league-high seven games this season. However, they have scored 12 goals in their other four fixtures. The Hornets are on a club-record run of 21 top-flight matches without a clean sheet.
Manchester United have lost four of their last six league games, as many as they had in their previous 40. They could lose more than four of their opening 12 matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1989, when they went on to finish 13th.
Four points is United’s lowest tally over a six-game spell in the Premier League since 2015.
Watford vs Man Utd
Watford’s tally of 12 Premier League defeats against Manchester United is their worst return against any side. The Hornets have lost 18 of the last 20 meetings in all competitions with just two wins.
However, Watford won 2-0 in the most recent league contest at Vicarage Road in December 2019.
Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Harry Maguire to prove critics wrong
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to silence his critics as he called his captain a “true example” of what was needed in a Manchester United player.
Maguire came in for heavy scrutiny as United lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break, with their captain criticised for his role in goals conceded in the 4-2 defeat at Leicester, the 5-0 loss to Liverpool and the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.
But Maguire enjoyed his time away with England as he scored against both Albania and San Marino to become his country’s highest-scoring centre-back with seven goals.
Maguire was labelled “a disgrace” by former United skipper Roy Keane.
Line-ups: Watford vs Manchester United
In case you missed them earlier, here are the line-ups for Watford vs Manchester United:
Watford XI: Foster, Femenía, Cathcart, Nkoulou, Louza, Sissoko, Sarr, Masina, Cleverley, Dennis, King
Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo
The 3pm kick offs
Reaction from the King Power Stadium to come but the focus now moves to the games kicking off at 3pm. We’ll be covering Watford vs Manchester United but will bring goal updates from the other five Premier League games as well. Here are the fixtures:
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Brentford
Norwich vs Southampton
Watfors vs Manchester United
Wolves vs West Ham
Premier League standings
Chelsea sit at the top of the table and have a six-point lead over Manchester City and West Ham United. West Ham face Wolves in the 3pm kick offs and could cut that back to three before Man City take on Everton tomorrow.
Leicester are languishing in 12th place and could drop even further depending on other results. Brendan Rodgers’ side were booed off the pitch at full-time and need to find some home form soon or else risk getting drawn into a relegation battle.
Full-time: Leicester 0 - 3 Chelsea
90+3 mins: Chelsea move six-points clear of Manchester City and West Ham United at the top of the Premier League. They’ve swept Leicester aside at the King Power Stadium with the bulk of the damage done in the first half. Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring before N’Golo Kante netted a beautiful solo effort to send Chelsea into the break with a two-goal cushion. Leicester had a goal disallowed but offered little else in front of goal.
The Foxes came out fighting after the restart but a third goal, scored by substitute Christian Pulisic, took the wind out of their sails and they suffer yet another Premier League defeat at home.
