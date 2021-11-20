The Vicarage Road pitch ahead of Watford vs Liverpool (Getty)

Manchester United return and the drama surrounding the club is bound to be ramped up as they visit Watford.

Claudio Ranieri’s side will be desperate to grind out a result here in the bid to beat the drop, but nothing short of a victory will do for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he endures intense pressure to save his job.

A humbling 2-0 loss at home to rivals Manchester City in the derby exposed United and demonstrated just how far off the required level they remain. Emile Smith Rowe denied a spirited Watford display at the Emirates, securing a 1-0 win for the Gunners, leaving the Hornets just two points clear of the drop zone.

Solskjaer maintains the pressure coming into the match, with the Red Devils five points off a top-four place and a further four to league leaders Chelsea, can be an advantage: “It’s been a long international break but it’s one that we’ve utilised to our benefit, we feel it’s been a good response from the players and we’re ready for the Watford game. We’ve been through periods like this before. Our away form, we’ve just gone 30-odd games and lost one. Last season we turned it around and went on a run of 20-odd games and one defeat, that’s the kind of run we need to get back. This week we’ve prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven’t been good enough.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from Vicarage Road, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns, following the conclusion of Leicester vs Chelsea: