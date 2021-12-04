Manchester City are building up some serious momentum as the Premier League prepares to head into the hectic Christmas period.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won five games in a row in the league and seven in a row in all competitions. It was around this time last year that they produced a remarkable run of results which saw them pull away from the rest of the pack and they will hope to do the same this time around.

They come up against a Watford side who are no pushovers - as City’s rivals Manchester United will testify to following their 4-1 drubbing at Vicarage Road.

But these are the games you need to win to keep yourself in the hunt for the title. And with Chelsea having won against Claudio Ranieri’s side just three days earlier, Guardiola’s side could use this fixture as a measuring stick.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Watford vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 4 December.

How can I watch it?

Watford vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Watford are set to be without Adam Masina after he came off for Danny Rose in the 12th minute of their defeat to Chelsea. Ranieri’s long-term absentees include Ismaila Sarr, Peter Etebo, Kwadwo Baah, Ben Foster and Nicolas N'Koulou.

Man City are still without Ferran Torres due to injury, while Kevin de Bruyne is unlikely to have recovered in time from coronavirus. Aymeric Laporte returns from suspension, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish hoping to start after being deemed fit for the bench in the win over Aston Villa.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka; Dennis, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro; King

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Sterling, Grealish

Odds

Watford - 15/1

Draw - 34/5

Man City - 23/100

Prediction

The Man City train is beginning to gain momentum as they look to secure their seventh successive victory in a row. Watford were impressive in their win over Manchester United but were then undone by Leicester. They put in an excellent display against Chelsea despite losing 2-1, but very few teams on the planet can live with how City are playing at the moment. 3-1 Man City.