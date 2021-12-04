Is Watford vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match

Dylan Terry
Saturday 04 December 2021 08:58
Comments
<p>Watford will be looking to build on an impressive performance against Chelsea</p>

Watford will be looking to build on an impressive performance against Chelsea

(AFP via Getty Images)

Watford have certainly shown some progression since the arrival of Claudio Ranieri back in October.

The Italian kicked things off with a dismal 5-0 defeat to Liverpool but since then he seems to have learned a great deal about his squad. Big wins over Everton and Manchester United have caught the headlines, but superb performances in defeat to Arsenal and particularly Chelsea were equally as impressive.

They face another top side in this game as defending Premier League champions Manchester City rock up to Vicarage Road.

Ranieri will want to take some momentum into a more winnable run of games against Brentford, Burnley and Crystal Palace. But he will also know this is something of a free hit - a mentality which could prove dangerous for Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

Recommended

When is Watford vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 4 December.

How can I watch it?

Watford vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Watford are set to be without Adam Masina after he came off for Danny Rose in the 12th minute of their defeat to Chelsea. Ranieri’s long-term absentees include Ismaila Sarr, Peter Etebo, Kwadwo Baah, Ben Foster and Nicolas N’Koulou.

Man City are still without Ferran Torres due to injury, while Kevin de Bruyne is unlikely to have recovered in time from coronavirus. Aymeric Laporte returns from suspension, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish hoping to start after being deemed fit for the bench in the win over Aston Villa.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka; Dennis, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro; King

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Sterling, Grealish

Odds

Watford - 15/1

Draw - 34/5

Man City - 23/100

Recommended

Prediction

The Man City train is beginning to gain momentum as they look to secure their seventh successive victory in a row. Watford were impressive in their win over Manchester United but were then undone by Leicester. They put in an excellent display against Chelsea despite losing 2-1, but very few teams on the planet can live with how City are playing at the moment. 3-1 Man City.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in