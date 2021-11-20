Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely glad to have had an interruption to the domestic game thanks to the international break, after receiving heavy criticism for some painful defeats to rivals earlier this month.

They are back on the pitch this weekend though, away to Watford, and nothing other than a comfortable win will avoid the same comments and questions coming back his way, with United sixth in the Premier League table.

Watford linger just outside the relegation zone after four defeats in five games, though Claudio Ranieri did pick up his first victory as boss in the hammering of Everton three games ago - he’s yet to win on home soil, though.

Four of the league’s bottom five have now appointed new managers this season - three of them across the course of the international break, so Ranieri has to find results fast.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 20 November at Vicarage Road.

Where can I watch it?

This game is not scheduled for broadcast in the UK.

What is the team news?

Juraj Kucka is suspended for the home side after being sent-off prior to the international break, while Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta, Ken Sema and Ozan Tufan head up a lengthy injury list. The latter has the best chance of being involved. Nicolas Nkoulou is likely to play again after his recent arrival on a free transfer.

United similarly have a midfielder out after a red card, with Paul Pogba suspended, though he’s also injured anyway. Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are also sidelined, with Luke Shaw a doubt, but Scott McTominay should be fit to play after illness. Marcus Rashford should also be available after missing out for England.

Predicted line-ups

WAT - Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Nkoulou, Masina, Sarr, Cleverley, Sissoko, Dennis, Pedro, King

MUN - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Odds

Watford 29/5

Draw 15/4

United 11/21

Prediction

No high-profile blunders for the Red Devils and their manager this time out, with the Hornets unlikely to be able to keep them at bay for long. Watford 1-3 Man United.