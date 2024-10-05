Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watford vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 13:00 BST
Follow live coverage as Watford face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Match ends, Watford 2, Middlesbrough 1.

5 October 2024 16:55

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Second Half ends, Watford 2, Middlesbrough 1.

5 October 2024 16:54

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Offside, Watford. Kwadwo Baah is caught offside.

5 October 2024 16:53

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 October 2024 16:52

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 16:52

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

5 October 2024 16:51

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Substitution, Watford. Yasser Larouci replaces Ken Sema.

5 October 2024 16:50

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

5 October 2024 16:49

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Delay in match because of an injury Angelo Ogbonna (Watford).

5 October 2024 16:49

Watford vs Middlesbrough

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 16:49

