Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Watford vs Southampton LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 16:55 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Watford face Southampton in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Watford vs Southampton

Match ends, Watford 2, Southampton 2.

30 August 2025 16:51

Watford vs Southampton

Second Half ends, Watford 2, Southampton 2.

30 August 2025 16:51

Watford vs Southampton

Substitution, Watford. Ryan Andrews replaces Jeremy Ngakia.

30 August 2025 16:48

Watford vs Southampton

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kévin Keben.

30 August 2025 16:48

Watford vs Southampton

Foul by Mamadou Doumbia (Watford).

30 August 2025 16:47

Watford vs Southampton

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 16:47

Watford vs Southampton

Substitution, Southampton. Ronnie Edwards replaces Mads Roerslev.

30 August 2025 16:44

Watford vs Southampton

Offside, Southampton. Damion Downs is caught offside.

30 August 2025 16:44

Watford vs Southampton

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Shea Charles.

30 August 2025 16:43

Watford vs Southampton

Damion Downs (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30 August 2025 16:42

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in